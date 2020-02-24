Hot Female Conductor Gets Back at Railway Who Sacked Her Over Racy Pics

Despite not being able to get her old job back, the former conductor has apparently already found a new place of employment and is now considering possible higher education opportunities.

Stephanie Katelnikoff, a 30-year old train conductor from Canada, has recently announced that she managed to win compensation from her former employer, Canadian Pacific Railway, who fired her back in 2017 over a series of risqué photos of herself that the lady posted on social media.

According to the Daily Star, Katelnikoff managed to win compensation even amid claims that she “made disparaging comments about the rail operator”, though she wasn’t offered her old job back.

"What a girl does in her spare time when she goes home with her life and her body isn't anybody else's business but her own. And if it's not hurting anyone, then it really shouldn't matter to the company", Stephanie said. "I'm with a really good company now so that helps take away the sting of not getting to go back to the railroad."

The now ex-conductor and amateur model apparently now works for a company fixing heavy equipment and trailers, and has expressed interest in returning to college to study law, the newspaper adds.