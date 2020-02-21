Register
20:42 GMT21 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Empty classroom

    US Military Schools in the Pacific Cancel Events Over Coronavirus Fears

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107812/87/1078128754.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202002211078374582-us-military-schools-in-the-pacific-cancel-events-over-coronavirus-fears/

    The organized schools for children of US military personnel serving in the Pacific, known collectively as the Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA) Pacific, canceled a variety of school activities Friday in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

    According to DODEA-Pacific, two school-sponsored events in Japan that were supposed to take place this week have been canceled. 

    The first canceled event is the Far East Drama and Performing Arts Festival, which was scheduled for the coming Monday and Tuesday at the Matthew C. Perry High School at the Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni. The second is the Far East Culinary Arts Festival, which was scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday next week at the Yokota High School at the Yokota Air Base in the city of Fussa, Stars & Stripes reported. 

    The latest cancellations come just a day after boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments for DODEA-Pacific student-athletes in both Japan and South Korea were called off over coronavirus fears. 

    The girls’ basketball tournament was expected to take place at the Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, while the boys’ tournament was scheduled to take place at the Camp Humphreys garrison located near the Anjeong-ri and Pyeongtaek metropolitan areas in South Korea. 

    A cheerleading competition at the Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni was also canceled Thursday. Many family members had purchased tickets to attend the games and many student-athletes expressed disappointment over the cancellations, Stars & Stripes reported. 

    According to Lois Rapp, DODEA-Pacific’s area director, no coronavirus cases have been reported among DODEA-Pacific student-athletes so far. 

    “We will continue to work closely with the military commands to ensure we are taking all proper measures to mitigate the risks to our students and employees,” DODEA-Pacific said in a statement obtained by Stars & Stripes.

    However, other events sponsored by DODEA-Pacific have not been canceled so far. In Japan, both the Perry Cup boys’ soccer tournament scheduled in late March at Iwakuni and the 15th annual Mike Petty Memorial track and field competition on April 6 at Kubasaki are still scheduled to take place as planned.

    The new coronavirus first began spreading in mainland China’s Wuhan some time between December 12 and December 29. So far, more than 76,000 people worldwide have been infected with the virus, and more than 2,000 individuals have died as a result, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

    Related:

    Chinese Navy Tightens Rules on Shandong Aircraft Carrier to Combat Coronavirus
    Some 40% of South Korean Coronavirus Cases Linked to Shincheonji Church
    Kuwait Airways Says Suspends Flights to Iran Over Outbreak of New Coronavirus
    52 New Cases of Coronavirus Registered in South Korea - Report
    Death Toll From Coronavirus in Mainland China Rises to 2,236, More Than 75,400 Infected
    Tags:
    Pacific, athletes, students, military, School, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse