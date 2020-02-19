US Scientists Research Snake Venom as Potential Cancer Treatment

Snake venom could be used to cure cancer in the future, according to a team of scientists at the University of Northern Colorado (UNC).

Dr. Stephen Mackessy, professor at the UNC’s School of Biological Sciences, is conducting research to determine what kind of snake venom compounds can attack human cancer cells, CBS Denver reported.

In Mackessy’s research, his students help extract venom from hundreds of snakes from around the world that are stored in a secured facility on the UNC campus.

“These are compounds that have evolved to kill other animals, and kill things … in general, wreak havoc with living systems,” Mackessy told CBS Denver. “It turns out they are actually a very logical place to look for therapeutics.”

“When you think about looking for a therapeutic drug, you don’t turn first to something like a venom or toxin as a source,” Mackessy explained, also noting that snake venoms have been used since the 1950s to treat conditions like high blood pressure.

According to doctoral candidate Tanner Harvey, who has been working with Mackessy to research viper venoms, one such poison can be used to kill breast and colon cancer at low doses. However, it is not effective in killing melanoma, which typically occurs in the skin, suggesting that one venom will not be a panacea for all cancers.

The UNC team also explained that the challenge with using venom as a cancer treatment is ensuring that the toxin doesn’t also attack healthy cells in the patient’s body.

“[Finding the proper doses and mixes] is just like panning for gold,” Harvey noted.

The research is still in its early phases. When the UNC team has a deeper understanding of which venom compounds can be safely used to attack cancer cells, they will then hopefully conduct clinical trials.

The UNC team also expressed hope that their research will curb the senseless killing of snakes.

“You never really know what is going to come from a natural source, even something like a rattlesnake. It may be, in fact, that these dangerous animals house in their venom something that one day may be lifesaving for you, or your family members,” Mackessy said.