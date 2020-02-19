Reddit Website is Down for Users in US, UK, and Other Countries - Reports

The social news and entertainment platform can't be accessed by its users in numerous countries, according to the DownDetector resource, which monitors social media.

Reddit is down, with users across the world unable to open the website, redditstatus.com confirmed on Wednesday, adding that the issues are being investigated.

According to recent reports, the most significant number of errors were registered on the US East Coast, and in Great Britain, France, and Germany.

Investigating: We're experiencing a high volume of errors when accessing https://t.co/yd5hPqtdxh. We're currently investigating https://t.co/4czcT4ua5f — reddit status (@redditstatus) February 19, 2020

At the moment, there is no information on the possible causes of the malfunction.

Numerous users commented on the situation, when their favourite resource became unavailable.

Life is weird without functioning Reddit, so empty im dying, i need them MEMES!! Nah hope this will fixed soon — Huhu (@Allgoodvaybs) February 19, 2020

​

I just want to look at memes! pic.twitter.com/N2i0K7sVAA — Ben Ellis (@benellismaybe) February 19, 2020

​

​

​