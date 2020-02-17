‘Gave It All I Had’: Elton John Cuts New Zealand Concert, Says Diagnosed With Pneumonia

The New Zealand show was a part of the flamboyant musical superstar’s ongoing “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, ongoing since September 2018 and intended to be the iconic singer's last road trip.

Singer/songwriter Elton John cut short a concert in Auckland, New Zealand, on Sunday, shortly after the beginning, announcing that he had been diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier that day.

The multiple Grammy- and Oscar-winning legend, 72, told fans at the sold-out concert that he is "deeply upset and sorry" for the bad news, thanking them for their “extraordinary support”.

“I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had,” John posted to Twitter and Instagram following the truncated show.

Elton in tears, his voice has gone. Leaving the stage after 1 hr 50 mins to a standing ovation... #EltonFarewellTour #EltonJohn pic.twitter.com/YLzEecP5vW — OneHandedBaker (@OneHandedBaker) February 16, 2020

Fans of the legendary artist expressed solidarity with the artist and wished him well, with some suggesting that he “should have been recovering at home”.

“Elton John presented a staggering performance despite having pneumonia. Absolute professional and an utter trooper. Gave his all for the audience and I'm stoked to have been among them. You legend Elton!,” one fan tweeted.

The ultimate professional - he sang until his voice wouldn’t let him sing any more. Elton you were superb - best wishes for a speedy recovery #EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/YGJ4Pedw1n — Amy Wadwell (@amywadwell) February 16, 2020

The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which began in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in September 2018, is intended to be the UK-based world-famous musician's final tour, consisting of over 300 shows around the world.