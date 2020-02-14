Painful Fall From a Stripper Pole Breaks Dancer's Jaw, Makes Her Consider Quitting - Video

The traumatic experience has reportedly led the dancer to consider attempting to reform the industry and improve the lot of her colleagues.

An exotic dancer named Genea Sky is apparently never going to perform again after enduring a traumatic experience involving a fall from a 15-foot pole, TMZ reports.

The video of this incident that emerged online shows the dancer crashing down onto the stage and immediately proceeding to twerk while standing on all fours, despite the injuries she sustained during the fall.

When you send a risky text and you get a reply 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YEbto3cZeu — J 🌹 (@Mielevague) February 10, 2020

​Citing its sources, the media outlet has revealed that Genea is now "focused on healing" after undergoing a surgery for a broken jaw, "along with her other injuries", and is "telling friends she's done being a stripper and doesn't want to dance anymore" because the fall "scared her to death".

And while this unfortunate incident has apparently left her rather famous, with a "ton of offers" from strip clubs coming her way, along with requests to appear in music vids, she "wants none of it".

© Photo : genea_sky/instagram Genea Sky

Also, sources told TMZ that this experience "inspired Sky to try to change the industry and improve exotic dancers' lives", though she is apparently not sure how to proceed with it.