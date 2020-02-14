First 'Camera Test' of New Batman With Pattinson Appears on Web

Award-winning film director Matt Reeves has published a short video dubbed "The Batman - Camera Test". The vague footage shows, apparently in slow motion, features of Batman's new suit and his mask.
Apart from the blurred dark-red Batman features in an obscured background, the clip does not provide much detail. Nevertheless, the teaser instantly went viral on social media.
#TheBatman#CameraTesthttps://t.co/M1tAE2aTA1— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) February 13, 2020
The cinematic restart of the Batman saga is expected to premier in June 2021. Robert Pattinson will star as Bruce Wayne, who will once again have to save Gotham City and the world from wicked Edward Nygma - the Riddler, whose character will be performed by rising star Paul Franklin Dano.
