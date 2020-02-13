Register
13 February 2020
    'You're Probably Not Real': Model Claims Was Kicked Off Tinder For Being 'Too Attractive'

    Tinder is a mobile app where people meet other people for dating and sexual meetups. Ordinarily the platform bans accounts that appear to be fake as well as those reported by other users as being of a fraudulent nature.

    An Instagram model from Los Angeles, California, claimed that she was locked out of Tinder just a few hours after joining the social media app, as too many users reported that her account was fake because her pictures were too “hot and attractive” to represent an authentic user.

    An online persona calling herself Holly Valentine, boasting over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, claims to be shy when meeting people. 'Valentine' complained that she was permanently blocked from the app before even managing to make a first Tinder date.

    “I used clean pictures, did everything I was supposed to, swiped right on a couple people, I got some matches and then started binge watching Game of Thrones. Then after a couple hours I went back on, saw a couple of previews of messages, and then got locked out of the app,” the model said, cited by the Daily Mail.

    “The previews that I did see were, ‘You're probably not real’, ‘Why would a girl like you be on Tinder’, and ‘Why won't you answer!?’,” Valentine claimed.

    The model, 26, claimed that she purchased the most expensive package on Tinder, allowing users to set their location to anywhere for $86, which she suggests “for an app is expensive”, but she was not able to use the app or apparently receive a refund.

    “I didn't even get to meet anyone or even really use the app! I did some research and learned you can get banned from Tinder, so I figured I must have gotten flagged on there, so I contacted Tinder and Apple asking for a refund. Tinder gave me no response and Apple gave me a canned answer basically saying refunds are up to the discretion of the app,” the social media celebrity claimed.

