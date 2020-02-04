Register
13:54 GMT04 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Wedding

    Forever and Ever? List of Celebrities Whose Marriages Did Not Last ‘Till Death Do Us Part'

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107822/49/1078224979.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202002041078224719-forever-and-ever-list-of-celebrities-whose-marriages-did-not-last-long/

    Actress Pamela Anderson and Hollywood producer Jon Peters recently surprised the public after announcing their break-up just 12 days after exchanging their vows. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another”, 52-year-old Anderson told the Hollywood Reporter.

    It seems that finding a person you want to spend the rest of your life with is tricky, but keeping this relationship is even more difficult. Here is a list of the most short-lived celebrity marriages.

    Jennifer Lopez and Chris Judd

    The famous singer started dating the protégé of Michael Jackson soon after she broke up with rapper Sean John Combs, also known as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Puffy, the list goes on… The couple tied the knot in September of 2001, but split nine months after, citing irreconcilable differences.

    Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

    The star of the television series Keeping Up With the Kardashians became engaged to the NBA player in May of 2011. Two months later, the two married with the ceremony being aired on television in what the media said was a publicity stunt to promote the Kardashians' show and perfume, which was released prior to the wedding. 72 days after the couple tied the knot, Kim filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

    Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman

    The eccentric duo surprised everyone when they announced their marriage back in November of 1998. Many thought that the decision was a spur of the moment decision as the Chicago Bulls star and the Baywatch TV series babe dated for only two-three months. Nine days after the wedding, one of the lovebirds filed for divorce. They reconciled and celebrated New Year’s Eve together, but eventually ended their marriage in April of 1999. Five years later, Electra confessed that she married Rodman because she was devastated after she lost both her mother and sister.

    Cher and Greg Allman

    The couple met in Las Vegas in 1975 and that same year decided to tie the knot. The wedding took place just days after Cher finalised her divorce with her ex-husband, singer-turned-politician Sonny Bono, with whom she had two children. Cher filed for divorce nine days after her wedding with Allman after she discovered his rampant use of drugs and alcohol.

    Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

    When the pop star sang “I played with your heart, got last in the game” in her 2000 hit “Oops!... I did it again”, little did she know that she was predicting the future. Spears and her childhood friend hold the record for the shortest celebrity marriage, as in this case we are talking not about days, but HOURS. The couple filed for divorce 55 hours after their wedding in Las Vegas. Jason Alexander later revealed that the pop star’s mother was against their wedding as there was no prenuptial agreement.

    Well, what we can say… Don’t rush things with your significant other, and one thing that is certain is that your wedding shouldn’t be in Vegas.

    Tags:
    Kim Kardashian, Pamela Anderson, Dennis Rodman, Britney Spears, Cher, Jennifer Lopez
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse