Forever and Ever? List of Celebrities Whose Marriages Did Not Last ‘Till Death Do Us Part'

Actress Pamela Anderson and Hollywood producer Jon Peters recently surprised the public after announcing their break-up just 12 days after exchanging their vows. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another”, 52-year-old Anderson told the Hollywood Reporter.

It seems that finding a person you want to spend the rest of your life with is tricky, but keeping this relationship is even more difficult. Here is a list of the most short-lived celebrity marriages.

Jennifer Lopez and Chris Judd

The famous singer started dating the protégé of Michael Jackson soon after she broke up with rapper Sean John Combs, also known as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Puffy, the list goes on… The couple tied the knot in September of 2001, but split nine months after, citing irreconcilable differences.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

The star of the television series Keeping Up With the Kardashians became engaged to the NBA player in May of 2011. Two months later, the two married with the ceremony being aired on television in what the media said was a publicity stunt to promote the Kardashians' show and perfume, which was released prior to the wedding. 72 days after the couple tied the knot, Kim filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman

The eccentric duo surprised everyone when they announced their marriage back in November of 1998. Many thought that the decision was a spur of the moment decision as the Chicago Bulls star and the Baywatch TV series babe dated for only two-three months. Nine days after the wedding, one of the lovebirds filed for divorce. They reconciled and celebrated New Year’s Eve together, but eventually ended their marriage in April of 1999. Five years later, Electra confessed that she married Rodman because she was devastated after she lost both her mother and sister.

Cher and Greg Allman

The couple met in Las Vegas in 1975 and that same year decided to tie the knot. The wedding took place just days after Cher finalised her divorce with her ex-husband, singer-turned-politician Sonny Bono, with whom she had two children. Cher filed for divorce nine days after her wedding with Allman after she discovered his rampant use of drugs and alcohol.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

When the pop star sang “I played with your heart, got last in the game” in her 2000 hit “Oops!... I did it again”, little did she know that she was predicting the future. Spears and her childhood friend hold the record for the shortest celebrity marriage, as in this case we are talking not about days, but HOURS. The couple filed for divorce 55 hours after their wedding in Las Vegas. Jason Alexander later revealed that the pop star’s mother was against their wedding as there was no prenuptial agreement.

Well, what we can say… Don’t rush things with your significant other, and one thing that is certain is that your wedding shouldn’t be in Vegas.