Chinese People Wearing 'Hardcore Masks' to Protect Themselves From Viruses Triggers New SM Trend

Amid the coronavirus epidemic, the demand for medical face masks in China has grown so fast that masks may soon disappear, not only from physical shelves but also online retailers.
But this hasn't stopped stop inventive citizens who take care their health care seriously. Some people have created their own face masks and the most creative of them have ended up on the Internet.
A popular hashtag "most hardcore mask you’ve ever seen" appeared on China’s Weibo social network, with people sharing photos of fellow citizens wearing unusual face masks. The hashtag has already gained 360 million views.
"At first it was funny to look at these elderly people wearing orange peel as a mask; but then I thought that it’s easiest for older people to get infected… But you can’t find a mask, you can only make it yourself", MKBeart wrote.
"Look at these craftsmen! People are infinitely wise", YEAHCOLA said.
网友们镜头下捕捉到的硬核“口罩” #你见过最硬核的口罩 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CQPPweYEyJ— Yu-an Tan ⚕ (@kymsanatomy) January 30, 2020
"What's so funny? It’s actually really sad. You can’t buy masks in the country, so that’s the only way. And without a mask, you have to rely only on luck", Chengdu soil eating youth (成都吃土青年) said.
According to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, over 20 million medical masks are being produced daily nationwide – they are a government-prescribed protection measure against the virus spread. Other protective items supplied to Wuhan include 154,500 protective suits and 133,600 more advanced respiratory masks, as well as diagnostic reagents which local health institutions can now purchase directly from the producer.
