Donald Trump Well Aware of ‘Tic Tac UFO’, Ex-US Air Force Intelligence Pro Claims

The epic of the extraordinarily-shaped “alien spacecraft” has excited audiences since 14 November 2004, when pilots of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group reported the first encounter, with more alleged sightings soaking into the media in the years after.

Donald Trump personally knows about the so-called “Tic Tac alien craft”, it has been claimed in a sensational revelation, with former United States Air Force intelligence expert Mike Turber outlining the details on the Hidden Truth Show with Jim Breslo.

According to the expert, the craft, unrivalled in terms of speed, was even exploited for a cause in connection with North Korea and its nuclear programme - more specifically, it is alleged to have been deployed by the US military as a demonstration of power to the DPRK and its leader Kim Jong-un.

“The exact details are super-classified but he [Kim Jong-un] was made aware that the craft would show up which was where he was staying”, Turber claimed, trying to picture what POTUS might have said when allegedly notifying the North Korean leader about the deployment:

“Hey look out of your window, I want to show you something”.

According to the expert, the alleged demonstration must have had at least some short-term effect on Kim, who then moved to temporarily suspend missile tests.

“As far as I know, it made the talks with Trump more conclusive and there were no more rocket launches around that time”, Turber rounded off.

Ever since the moment when the so-called “UFO craft” was first claimed to have been seen with the naked eye in 2004, debate about its origins has never ceased, let alone when a USS Nimitz fighter pilot’s footage was released in a 2017 New York Times article. The Pentagon confirmed at the time that the footage was authentic.

USS Nimitz fighter pilots claimed the craft flew at previously unseen breakneck speeds - something which led the public to believe that it could be anything from extraterrestrial and “attached to the little green men crazies that are out there” to a super-secret vehicle deployed by the military.

The US Navy pilot who actually filmed the USS Nimitz's unidentified encounter, using an infrared camera operating from his F/A-18 Super Hornet, first broke his silence of several years in late 2019. Speaking to the magazine New York, he pointed to the “erratic” nature of the craft, suggesting that it meant the “Tic Tac” couldn’t be part of a secret project.