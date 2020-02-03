Register
13:34 GMT03 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Brad Pitt accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    That’s Gonna Hurt! Brad Pitt Takes a Jab at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Speech at BAFTA Awards

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107821/53/1078215308.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202002031078215283-thats-gonna-hurt-brad-pitt-takes-a-jab-at-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-in-speech-at-bafta-awards/

    The actor recently made guests to the Screen Actors Guild Awards burst into laughter as he accepted an award for best supporting actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. After thanking his co-stars he said: “Let’s be honest it was a difficult part – a guy, who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife. It’s a big stretch”.

    Hollywood star Brad Pitt has taken a jab at ex-royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his acceptance speech at the British Academy Film Awards or BAFTAs. The 56-year-old won an award for best supporting actor in Quentin Tarantino’s movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, Pitt didn’t appear at the ceremony due to "family obligations". His co-star Margot Robbie collected the award and read out Pitt’s speech.

    In the beginning of his speech Pitt also poked fun at Brexit. "Hey, Britain! Heard you just became single", a reference to Pitt’s recent divorce from Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. "Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement", said Margo Robbie, who read Pitt’s speech.

    The actor then thanked the British Film Academy, his co-stars and director Quentin Tarantino, before saying: "I’m going to name it [the BAFTA] Harry, because I am excited to bring it back to the [United] States with me".

    Before the audience decided whether it loved or hated the joke Margot Robbie said "his words, not mine" and left the stage. The cameras then showed Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton laughing at the joke.

    ​Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle shocked the world when they announced on 8 January that they wanted to step back from senior roles in the Royal Family and split their time between the United Kingdom and the United States and Canada. Reports say that the couple did not warn other members of the family, who learned the news like the rest of the world.

    Brad Pitt recently entertained the audience at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes, where he too won awards for his part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Speaking about Quentin Tarantino’s movie, Pitt said: "When I asksed Quentin how he wanted us to play two aging movie guys on their way out he said ‘just be yourselves’".

    That same night he made the audience burst into laughter during his acceptance speech. Thanking his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, Pitt said: "He's an all-star, he's a gent, and I wouldn't be here without you. I thank you, man. Still, I would have shared the raft", which was a reference to a scene in Titanic in which Rose, portrayed by Kate Winslet lets Jack, played by DiCaprio, freeze to death instead of making room on the raft she is floating on.

    Tags:
    UK royal family, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), BAFTA, art, movies, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse