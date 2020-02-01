Size Matters! Madonna Reveals She’s ‘Never Been With a Guy With a Small D***’

The 61-year-old pop diva is not new to ovations, with her shows traditionally having been dramatic in their essence. Not only that: she typically raises eyebrows, but then the very next moment puts smiles on her fans’ faces.

Astonishing openings, eye-popping effects, as well as the singer’s incredibly fit physique coupled with her landmark voice timbre - all combined - has always guaranteed a great adventure for Madonna’s army of fans. This time was no exception, in part thanks to Madonna’s quite saucy - and perhaps unintentional - revelation about her sexual prowess.

She kicked off her show at the London Palladium on Wednesday night after cancelling her initially scheduled Monday performance due to a hip injury. Quite a while into her hit tunes, she resorted to a bit of small talk with the packed hall and, perhaps inadvertently, dropped a saucy revelation:

"What do you call a man with a small penis? The answer is, I wouldn’t f**king know. I’ve never been with a guy with a small d**k”, she told the grinning audience, before concluding:

“You know size matters, don’t pretend that it doesn’t!" Madonna asserted, with the rhetoric bringing up memories of her star studded exes - Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie.

Madonna- “What do you call a man with a small penis? The answer is, I wouldn’t fucking know. I’ve never been with a guy with a small dick.” 😸😹😹💯🔥🔥🔥 SAME. — Major Key 🔑 (@SparkleLeo) January 31, 2020

Madonna also went for some self-irony, as she was forced to sit on a chair during a number due her aching hip.

“Usually I kneel for about 20 minutes and that’s fine. I’m good at it, so I’ve been told”.

Then, sipping from a watcher’s glass of beer, Madonna said, tongue-in-cheek:

“There you go, we have just shared STDs”.

Her newer songs prevailed at the gig, with hits from her Madame X taking centre stage.

The pop queen’s audience is arguably quite accustomed to her escapades and verbal jabs: in late September, she went as far as to try to carry out a sex act on herself on stage, but stopped, apparently to the relief of many, but later brought up politics and suggested that “a man with a small penis” is called “Donald Trump”.