Your Derriere Looks Familiar: Footballer Maddie Wright 'Confused' With Porn Star in Selfie Hoax

The athlete has recently been criticised by road safety campaigners and her former football club for posting a video on Instagram, showing a dog steering a car. Although Wright was not in the driver’s seat and was just filming her friend, she was accused of reckless behavior that could have led to a potentially dangerous situation.

Footballer Maddie Wright has been mistaken for porn actress Katie Loulou after revealing photos of the latter were spread on WhatsApp, with users claiming that the sexy pictures are of the Charlton Athletic star. In an interview with the Daily Star, the adult film actress said she is fed up that people keep mistaking her for the 21-year-old athlete.

"I have no idea who started it, I got sent messages saying my pictures were going around WhatsApp groups saying they are Maddie Wright. But I have a pretty distinctive tattoo so a lot of people knew it was me, but plenty of people still believe it's Maddie”, the x-rated actress said.

Loulou even tried to contact Wright on Twitter, but said she was blocked by the footballer. The adult film actress rejected allegations that she is spreading photos to boost the number of her followers saying she has twice the amount of followers.

So lets set this straight.

1. I will never ever pretend to be someone im not. Including Maddie Wright!! 🤣

2. I have more than double her following so dont need to.

3. I cannot play football. She can. Im better with real balls.

...... — Katie-Loulou (@KatieLouLou7) January 29, 2020

​It seems the mix-up occurred because both women are blonde and have posted photos of themselves wearing a Millwall football club shirt, only Maddie Wright has more clothes on in her photo. Other than that, the two women look quite different.

Here is Maddie Wright:

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Madelene Rose Wright (@madelene_wright) 1 Янв 2020 в 3:42 PST

And here is the most "decent" photo of Katie Loulou:

​Maddie hasn't commented on the alleged confusion so far.