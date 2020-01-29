Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person To Hit 200 Million Followers on Instagram

Cristiano Ronald has been the most followed celebrity on Twitter since 2018, usurping singer and actress Selena Gomez who was first at the time. Since then, the sports star's social media popularity has only grown.

Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person to hit 200 million followers on Instagram on Wednesday.

The Portugal forward posted a celebratory video on Twitter after taking over the second most-followed user - America musician and actress Ariana Grande.

Social media users were quick to congratulate the famous footballer for his many talents.

​

Cristiano Ronaldo is an Instagram model and lifestyle influencer who plays football in his spare time and still ends up being the best at it.

​Others tried to make out social media competition between Ronaldo and Messi

Ronaldo moved to Turin, Italy, from Madrid, Spain, in July 2018.

Ronaldo has been the most followed person on Instagram since October 2018, taking over from singer and actress Selena Gomez, who has 167 million followers.

The 34-year-old has scored 10 goals for Juventus this season.