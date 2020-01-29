Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person To Hit 200 Million Followers on Instagram

Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person to hit 200 million followers on Instagram on Wednesday.
The Portugal forward posted a celebratory video on Twitter after taking over the second most-followed user - America musician and actress Ariana Grande.
Wow 200 million!!! Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this journey with me every day!!👏🏽❤️
Social media users were quick to congratulate the famous footballer for his many talents.
Congratulations to Cristiano Ronaldo on being the first person to reach 200M followers on Instagram. Incredible feat👏 pic.twitter.com/Yg8M8KEwhV— TheFirst (@_jamesamoo) January 29, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo is an Instagram model and lifestyle influencer who plays football in his spare time and still ends up being the best at it.— Nobody (@dharnyyoung) January 29, 2020
What madness! pic.twitter.com/NvL6wjd2Kh
He’s right tho, Ronaldo gets a lot of promotion on Instagram. I don’t follow but I sometimes see him pop up on my timeline— Cesar🥀 (@ceesuarezz) January 29, 2020
Others tried to make out social media competition between Ronaldo and Messi
Some Facts~— Uncle’s Pixel🚦 (@fahadyd1) January 29, 2020
Messi > Ronaldo
Twitter > Instagram
R. Federer > Nadal
Football > Cricket
Dani Alves > TAA
Marcelo > Robertson
Neymar > Pele
Antonella > Georgina
La Liga > Premier League.
Hope This Helps. Argue With Your Nan.
Ronaldo moved to Turin, Italy, from Madrid, Spain, in July 2018.
Ronaldo has been the most followed person on Instagram since October 2018, taking over from singer and actress Selena Gomez, who has 167 million followers.
The 34-year-old has scored 10 goals for Juventus this season.
