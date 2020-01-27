Hundreds of Thousands of Indian Men, Women Register With French Extramarital Dating App

Around 800,000 Indian men and women have registered on the extramarital dating application Gleeden, with many signing up in the first week of January.

The app describes itself as the “#1 dating site for discreet encounters.”

“Whether you are looking for an affair in your area or a lover miles away from you while on a trip, Gleeden.com gives you a specific platform to safely get in touch with members worldwide! Let’s go!” the app’s website states.

According to the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), the largest percentage of Indian men and women using the app are from Bengaluru, the capital of India's southern Karnataka state.

IANS also reports that the number of daily subscriptions during the first week of January spiked by more than 300% compared to the two previous weeks.

Gleeden experienced the same trend in January 2019, when the number of daily subscriptions during the first week of January spiked by 295% compared to the previous two weeks.

The app was first launched in France in 2009 and was initially marketed towards women.