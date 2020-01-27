Register
21:25 GMT27 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    US Man Arrested for Pointing Lasers at Planes Landing at Florida Airport

    Video: US Man Arrested for Pointing Lasers at Planes Landing at Florida Airport

    Screenshot/Courtesy of Manatee Sheriff
    Society
    Get short URL
    117
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107815/58/1078155832.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202001271078155858-video-us-man-arrested-for-pointing-lasers-at-planes-landing-at-florida-airport/

    A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed lasers at planes attempting to land at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in Sarasota, Florida.

    According to deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 41-year-old Charlie Chapman Jr. was aiming a laser pointer at planes at around 7:40 p.m. local time last Wednesday. When the MCSO Aviation Unit tried to locate the suspect via helicopter, Chapman also pointed the laser at them, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office. The release also notes that deputies struck Chapman with a stun gun after he allegedly “grabbed a hammer” and made a striking motion in their direction. 

    ​“It was later learned that Chapman shot his laser pointer on a fixed wing plane four times and one time at the MCSO helicopter. One of the pilots of the plane advised that the laser hit him directly in the eyes, causing temporary blindness. The pilot stated he ... still felt his eyesight was blurry from the laser,” the release notes. 

    According to local outlet WDTV, the pilot who experienced vision blurriness was a student pilot flying a Cessna Skyhawk aircraft. A second pilot hit by the laser is believed to have been flying a commercial United Airlines plane that can carry up to 150 passengers.

    “The effect of that laser light, hitting inside the cockpit and temporarily disorienting them or causing temporary vision impairment, which impedes upon their ability to safely land that aircraft,” Sarasota-Bradenton Airport Police Chief Ted Kohuth is quoted as telling WDTV.

    “Over the past few years there has been an uptick in the reports of individuals intentionally pointing a laser at an aircraft. During calendar year 2020, now we’re only a few weeks into calendar year 2020, we’ve had five reports, including the two last night of an aircraft being intentionally struck by a laser,” Kohuth added.

    A video released by the MCSO on Twitter shows a man alleged to be Chapman pointing a laser at an aircraft. Chapman was transported to the Manatee County Jail after being taken by authorities to the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center on Wednesday.

    Chapman is currently facing charges of aggravated assault on an officer, pointing a laser at a pilot with injury, pointing a laser at a pilot without injury and resisting arrest without violence, according to the press release.

    Related:

    Israel Unveils Laser-Based Missile Interception System to Replace Iron Dome
    China’s Air Force Seeks Aircraft-Mounted Laser Weapon
    Laser and Oxygen: Scientists Come Up With New Way to 'Burn' Gynecological Disorders
    Israel Unveils Laser System That Would Shoot Down Balloons and Drones Launched From Gaza Strip
    Blinking Celestial Lights Prompt Researchers to Ponder Possibility of Alien ‘Communication Lasers’
    Tags:
    arrested, Florida, planes, laser
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse