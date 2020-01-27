Register
19:54 GMT27 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Eight Dead After ‘Horrible’ Fire Consumes Boats Moored at US Dock

    Videos: Eight Dead After ‘Horrible’ Fire Consumes Boats Moored at US Dock

    Screenshot/Courtesy of ABCNews
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107815/52/1078155291.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202001271078155316-videos-eight-dead-after-horrible-fire-consumes-boats-moored-at-us-dock/

    At least eight people died and several others remain missing after a massive fire burned through a dock and about 35 boats along the Tennessee River in Alabama early Monday morning.

    The fire took place at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro, Alabama, which includes a boat ramp, a dock and a restaurant. The fire was reported just after midnight, while people living in the boats were sleeping. The blaze is believed to have quickly consumed the aluminum roof and wooden dock covering the boats.

    ​According to Jackson County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Rocky Harnen, it has been challenging for rescuers to reach the victims. At least two bodies have been recovered from the water, and some six or seven people who had places on the dock are still unaccounted for.

    “They had slips here,” Harnen said, according to CBS News. “That doesn’t mean they’re in the water, and it doesn’t mean they’re dead. We’re making attempts to find them.”

    ​"The damage from the dock has fallen on top of the boats, and some of the boats have drifted off," he explained.

    "There were numerous people rescued from the water who had escaped by going into the water. We're trying to get divers down here to search for possible victims in the water,” Harnen added.

    The fire consumed the B dock, which was about 50 yards from the A dock, where Mandy Durham and her boyfriend’s boat was located.

    ​"We woke up hearing screams and popping noises. When we woke up, we could see red through the window. Within 15 to 20 minutes, the whole dock was in flames. All these boats have propane tanks and gas tanks, and that’s a lot of fire,” Durham is quoted as telling the Associated Press.

    According to Durham, many people were forced to jump onto a boat at the end of the B dock because all the boats in the middle part of the dock had been consumed by fire. However, the flames quickly spread to that vessel as well.

    "Water was the only place they had to go," Durham said. “It's just extremely sad. It's horrible.”

    The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency is conducting rescue operations taking place on land and in the water. 

    Related:

    ‘Goddess With That Body’ Priyanka Chopra’s Bold Look at Grammys Sets Internet on Fire
    Israeli Forces Carry Out Strike in Gaza in Response to Rocket Fire - IDF
    Grenfell Tower Fire Inquiry Hears Cladding Maker Knew Product Was Substandard – Reports
    Firefly Aerospace Rocket Engine Catches Fire During Testing (Video)
    At Least 2 People Killed by Fire Started in Protest Camp in Southern Iraq - Reports
    Tags:
    deaths, fire, boat, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse