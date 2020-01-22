Video: US Cop Imprisoned for 4.5 Years for Urinating on Child, Distributing Video

A former Cleveland, Ohio, police officer who admitted to urinating on a 12-year-old girl after she refused to get inside his vehicle has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.

After being released from prison, 34-year-old Solomon Nhiwatiwa will be on parole for five years and will be required to register as a Tier 1 sex offender, according to ABC6. Requiring him to register his address annually for 15 years. Nhiwatiwa was sentenced on January 21 by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Wanda C. Jones.

​"As a parent and as a father, you want to do what you can to protect your child," the victim’s father said during the trial, ABC6 reported. "On that particular day, I feel like I failed her, even though she told me I didn't."

Nhiwatiwa turned himself in on August 20, 2019, to fellow authorities and was arrested shortly after the mother of a 12-year-old girl accused him of exposing his penis and urinating on her daughter while recording the act on his smartphone, Sputnik reported.

According to prosecutors, the young girl was waiting for a school bus in Cleveland when Nhiwatiwa drove up close to the sidewalk and asked if she needed a ride to school. He then drove off after she repeatedly refused the ride but then returned - phone in hand - and proceeded to urinate on the 12-year-old.

Nhiwatiwa, a five-year veteran of the police force, pleaded guilty to felony charges of third-degree attempted kidnapping, fourth-degree felony pandering obscenity and fourth-degree felony disseminating harmful material to a juvenile, as well as a misdemeanor charge of endangering children. He also agreed to forfeit his license to be a police officer in Ohio.