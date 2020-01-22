Thailand's Health Ministry Confirms First Thai Citizen Infected With New Coronavirus

A woman, 73, fell ill after returning from Wuhan in late December. Later, the doctors confirmed that she was infected with the new strain of coronavirus, according to the statement published on Facebook.
Earlier in January, Thai health authorities reported about three cases of new coronavirus infections. All those infected are Chinese nationals who were put in quarantine upon arrival to Thailand.
According to the ministry, one of the Chinese patients has already fully recovered and returned to his homeland.
The virus has also been registered in Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.
Meanwhile, countries around the world have stepped up screening procedures at international airports in preparation for an expected influx of Chinese tourists during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.
