Erotica for the Blind? UK Dating Show Reportedly Adopts More Sexually Explicit Commentary

The changes to the show's audio were apparently made due to complaints from visually-impaired members of the audience who said they were unable to fully appreciate the programme.

A British TV dating game show "Naked Attraction", whose premise involves one clothed person selecting their date from a lineup of nude contestants, is about to become more attractive to visually-impaired members of its audience, the Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, commentary featured in series one of the Channel 4 show that was first aired back in 2016, such as "She can see the bottom half of each man’s body" and "The boys smile as she walks towards them in the nude”, led to people who were unable to appreciate the view to complain that they were "missing out" on the action due to the voiceover not being explicit enough.

Now, it seems that the show's bosses are dealing with this issue, with new audio commentary examples reportedly including such gems as "His willy swings as he strides in completely starkers" or "Faced with an array of c**ks, her mouth is wide open and she smiles with glee".

"Some tweaks have been made to the audio", a show insider said as quoted by the newspaper.

It remains to be seen how the audience will react to these changes.