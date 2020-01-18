Spanish Actress Accidentally Flashes Breasts on Red Carpet During Feroz Film Awards - Photo

Award ceremonies can be quite stressful for actresses. They have to remain graceful when they lose, they should not lay bare their souls too much during their acceptance speeches, like Angelina Jolie did when she announced that she was in love with her brother and kissed him on the lips and, well, not bare anything else.

It seems that Spanish actress Celia Freijeiro scooped up two awards at yesterday’s Feroz Awards – best comedian TV show and worst female wardrobe malfunction. The star of Vida Perfecta appeared at the ceremony in a beautiful white thigh-high slit gown, which had only one miniscule drawback – it was strapless. So when the 36-year-old decided to celebrate with her fellow cast members for receiving the award for the best comedian TV show by jumping joyfully on the red carpet, the dress fell down to her waist.

To make matters even worse, the actress wasn't wearing a bra that evening.