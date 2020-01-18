Spanish Actress Accidentally Flashes Breasts on Red Carpet During Feroz Film Awards - Photo

It seems that Spanish actress Celia Freijeiro scooped up two awards at yesterday’s Feroz Awards – best comedian TV show and worst female wardrobe malfunction. The star of Vida Perfecta appeared at the ceremony in a beautiful white thigh-high slit gown, which had only one miniscule drawback – it was strapless. So when the 36-year-old decided to celebrate with her fellow cast members for receiving the award for the best comedian TV show by jumping joyfully on the red carpet, the dress fell down to her waist.
To make matters even worse, the actress wasn't wearing a bra that evening.
Cuando amas con locura a @CeliaFreijeiro y le apoyas a muerte. A ella y a sus pechos. Más pechos libres, por favor. pic.twitter.com/fGejczZTc0— Javier Giner (@j_giner) January 17, 2020
Feroz Awards is Spain’s equivalent of the Golden Globes, as they precede the country’s most prestigious Goya Awards, presented by the Spanish Academy. This year’s big winner was Pedro Almodovar’s "Dolor y Gloria", or Pain and Glory. The film won in the categories best drama, best screenplay, best actor (Antonio Banderas), best supporting actress (Julieta Serrano), while Almodovar himself, who has two Oscars, won the best director award.
All comments
Show new comments (0)