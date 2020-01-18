Is BDSM the New Trend? German Brand Unveils New Kinky Collection at Berlin Fashion Week

Last year, some celebrities, including star Kim Kardashian, caused shockwaves with BDSM-inspired attire. In 2020, the trend appears to be gaining momentum.

Berlin-based brand Obectra has just captured some more attention from all the BDSM lovers out there, by unveiling its new collection called “Dawn” during Berlin Fashion Week.

The bondage-themed attire was presented at Theater Delphi, with scantily-clad models boldly taking to the catwalk in tightly wound straps made from various materials, military-style black boots and their intimate areas covered with duct tape.

Following the show, images from the eye-capturing runway performance have been widely shared by social media users.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Stefan (@mrwpictures) 17 Янв 2020 в 3:44 PST

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Stefan (@mrwpictures) 17 Янв 2020 в 12:37 PST

Some male models, also covered in tattoos and straps, were seen as being courageous enough to put on fishnet tights, while their faces remained hidden under BDSM-style masks.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Stefan (@mrwpictures) 16 Янв 2020 в 10:59 PST

Although this kind of attire does not look very ready-to-wear, the popularity of BDSM-inspired clothes seems to be surging in recent years, with even American media personality Kim Kardashian spotted publicly embracing her inner dominatrix in a strappy red carpet dress last year.