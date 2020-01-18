Is BDSM the New Trend? German Brand Unveils New Kinky Collection at Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin-based brand Obectra has just captured some more attention from all the BDSM lovers out there, by unveiling its new collection called “Dawn” during Berlin Fashion Week.
The bondage-themed attire was presented at Theater Delphi, with scantily-clad models boldly taking to the catwalk in tightly wound straps made from various materials, military-style black boots and their intimate areas covered with duct tape.
Following the show, images from the eye-capturing runway performance have been widely shared by social media users.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Some male models, also covered in tattoos and straps, were seen as being courageous enough to put on fishnet tights, while their faces remained hidden under BDSM-style masks.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Although this kind of attire does not look very ready-to-wear, the popularity of BDSM-inspired clothes seems to be surging in recent years, with even American media personality Kim Kardashian spotted publicly embracing her inner dominatrix in a strappy red carpet dress last year.
All comments
Show new comments (0)