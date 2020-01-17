French Designer Jean Paul Gaultier Says Upcoming Show in Paris Will Be His Last

PARIS (Sputnik) - French haute couture fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier announced on 17 January that he was retiring from the runway and that the new show dedicated to his half-a-century anniversary in high fashion in Paris next week would be his last.

"I invite you to celebrate my 50 years in fashion at the Theatre du Chatelet on the 22nd of January. ... Now I am going to share something with you. This will be my last Haute Couture show. However, stay tuned… Gaultier Paris will go on, the Haute Couture continues! I have a new concept. I’ll tell you all about it later, all the little secrets… To be continued", Gaultier said in a promo video posted on Twitter.

​A 67-year-old Jean Paul Gaultier is a French haute couture designer, who started his career as an assistant at Pierre Cardin fashion brand in 1970. His first own collection was released six years later, paving way for his career as a world-renowned fashion designer. Gaultier has also designed costumes for famous ballet and movie celebrities.

In August of last year, the French couturier said he was going to visit Moscow for the premiere of his new Fashion Freak Show, which would take place on 6 February.