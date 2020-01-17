Register
    Handcuffs

    Australian Man Charged for Possessing Child-Like Sex Doll Under New Law

    © CC0
    Society
    A South Australian man has been charged with owning a child-like sex doll under new laws passed by the South Australian Parliament last year banning the objects.

    The 30-year-old man, whose identity has not been revealed, is the first person to be charged in the Australian state for such an offense. He was charged on January 14 after police were alerted, with the help of PayPal Australia, that he bought the sex doll from China in December 2018. 

    The man’s home in South Australia was searched by authorities on Tuesday and they seized the doll, his computer, his mobile phone and his bank card, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported. The man also allegedly had child pornography on his computer.

    The man has been charged with one count of owning a child-like sex doll and one count of possessing child abuse material, ABC reported. If convicted, the man could face 15 years in prison. He has been released on bail and will appear at the Naracoorte Magistrates Court on March 27.

    According to research by the Australian Institute of Criminology, the possession and use of such child-like sex dolls can objectify children as sexual beings and make them more vulnerable to physical, emotional and psychological harm.

    "Some dolls are even robotic and designed to respond positively to the abuse," Gail McClure, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) acting superintendent for crime operations in South Australia, is quoted as saying.

    "The Australian Federal Police does not condone any form of child exploitation, or activity of any kind that reinforces the sexualization of children. This includes sexual gratification activity using items depicting children — these anatomically correct dolls are legally considered child exploitation material. This arrest highlights the collaborative work undertaken by the AFP and its partners to protect children and identify and prosecute anyone who seeks to exploit and harm them."

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

