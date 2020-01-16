The disgraced financier, who rubbed shoulders with powerful people including Prince Andrew, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and former US President Bill Clinton, allegedly took his own life in August, following his arrest on charges of sex trafficking minors.

The private pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein's family questioned the autopsy report on the financier's death, claiming that the 66-year-old may have been murdered. During the CBS This Morning Show, Dr Michael Baden, former New York City medical examiner said that the way the bedsheets were torn and the way the noose was made makes him believe that the financier, who was accused of the rape of underage girls, was killed, and his death was staged to look like a suicide.

"There were fractures on the left, the right, thyroid cartilage and the left hyoid bone. I have never seen three fractures like this in suicidal hangings. Very unusual to have three and not two. And going over a thousand jail hangings, suicides in the New York City state prisons over the past 40-50 years, no one had three fractures", Dr Baden told hosts of the CBS This Morning show.

The pathologist also said that the wound on Epstein's neck is not at all typical of a hanging suicide and noted that they do not match the noose that was found in his cell. Graphic images of the billionaire's dead body were shown during the CBS show 60 Minutes. Baden pointed out that the imprints on Epstein's neck look more like they could have come from a rope than the smooth bed sheet that was found in his cell. "There's no evidence that there's any blood or tissue on any part of the loop", the pathologist said.

Baden said that Epstein's relatives were never told why the banker's cause of death was suddenly changed from inconclusive to a suicide. The doctor said Epstein's family still doesn't know what happened to him when he was first found unconscious in his cell, and what happened when he was pronounced dead.

Circumstances of Jeffrey Epstein's death on 10 August of 2019 have prompted numerous questions and conspiracy theorists. The investigation revealed that the disgraced financier was under suicide watch and that the guards, who were responsible for checking on him, were allegedly sleeping. A recent investigation found that the video of his first apparent suicide attempt had been deleted due to unspecified technical errors.

Numerous conspiracy theories suggest that his influential friends and acquaintances could have killed Epstein, to avoid being implicated in his crimes during his trial. Prince Andrew admitted that he visited the banker's mansions and private island, where Epstein's alleged victims claim they were raped. Former US President Bill Clinton also reportedly travelled on Epstein's private jet dubbed the Lolita Express and praised the financier via his spokesman in a 2002 interview with New York Magazine.