'It Was a Promise': Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Gets Lionel Messi Tattoo on Her Groin

One of the most persistent celebrity fans of soccer icon Lionel Messi, Brazilian model and Miss BumBum 2015, Suzy Cortez, 29, is again using social media to stir her followers, this time with another seductive expression of her unrequited affection towards the Argentinian-born star striker with Barcelona FC.

Cortez has taken her infatuation with Messi to another level after having her groin tattooed with a portrait of the six-time winner of the Ballon d’Or.

Cortez said that the new body painting reflects a promise she made long ago to herself.

"Since I also got the Barcelona shield tattoo on my butt, I was thinking of getting another tattoo to honour the best player in history. I commented on this for the first time in a television interview during my trip to Mexico when I won Miss Butt World. It was a promise and I kept it”, Cortez said, cited by The Sun.

Messi has not publicly reciprocated the attention that the Brazilian model has been craving for years. Cortez was blocked earlier on social media by the Argentinian athlete and his partner since 2008 and mother of his three sons, Antonella Roccuzzo, after tagging him in numerous provocative images.

Cortez has blamed Roccuzzo in several interviews for her unsuccessful attempts to gain Messi's attention.