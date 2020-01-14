Ikea, Italian Brands Poke Marketing Fun at Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Over Megxit

Reacting swiftly to developments within the British royal family, several companies are looking to sell their merchandise while poking fun at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who managed to stir quite a storm this month by announcing their intent to step down as senior members of the British Monarchy, have attracted the attention of several prominent brands seeking to profit from the Royal bust up in a rather cheeky fashion.

Mere hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans, Ikea Italy posted an advert for cardboard moving boxes on Instagram which said: “Meghan, Harry. We understand you, we are made to change”.

The ad appeared to be a reference to the likelihood of the couple moving from the UK, possibly to Canada, with the post’s caption saying: “Moving is a real effort for everyone”.

Crik Krok, an Italian brand of potato chips, didn’t pull any punches either, as one of their latest Instagram posts featured chips laying on a plate with a full set of utensils laid out next to it, accompanied by the following message: “Meghan you can now eat with your hands”.

“BREAKING NEWS: discovered the real reason for the break with the Queen!”, the caption added, with hashtag #megxit leaving little room for doubt about what Meghan was mentioned there.

And it seems that furniture brand KUBO’ followed suit, with one of their latest ads advising Meghan and Harry that “If you need to furnish your home, start with the bathroom”.

“Don't worry, we are there to give you the "real" quality at a price for ordinary mortals”, the the ad stated.

