Register
11:17 GMT +314 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Transgender

    'No Idea Why This Is Happening': Norway Sees Spike in Young Girls Up for Sex Change

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    203
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107139/66/1071396611.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202001141078030150-no-idea-why-this-is-happening-norway-sees-spike-in-young-girls-up-for-sex-change/

    While the number of girls undergoing gender reassignment at the National Hospital has risen almost 13-fold, doctors warn of a number of “regretters” who are left to deal with irreversible treatment due to problems that may have only been temporary.

    The number of young girls who are up for sex change has exploded over the past decade, and many of those who came out as trans have been getting second thoughts, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    This marks a change of pattern in the transgender community. Previously, men and boys used to be more keen on changing their sex, but now the tables have turned. In 2012, only 11 girls were referred to the National Hospital for gender reassignment. By 2018, their number had risen to 154.

    This phenomenon was also witnessed in Norway's neighbouring countries Sweden and Finland, as well as in other Western nations, such as the Netherlands, the UK and the US; it has left doctors scratching their heads.

    “We have no idea why this is happening,” Anne Wæhre, senior physician at the National Hospital told NRK.

    According to Wæhre, the patients can be divided into several categories. Some have rejected their biological gender since childhood and adolescence. Of those who experience discomfort with their gender as teenagers, more than half struggle with serious mental disorders, she stressed. Additionally an increasing number of patients are placed somewhere on the autism spectrum. However, another group has been rising in numbers in recent years.

    “Many of those who have applied to us in recent years are girls who have always felt a little different, a little outside of the rest. When puberty comes, they often fail to fit in. After that, they get a very strong discomfort associated with their breasts and all the visible female features. Soon afterwards they want to change their gender. Then they are referred to us,” Wæhre explained.

    She stressed the lack of long-term follow-up research on the girls, who have applied for a gender change since 2012 and been warned of the risks of undergoing irreversible treatment due to problems that may be only temporarily.

    According to NRK, many Norwegian girls have regretted having come out as transgender. All of the girls have strong anxiety, and they call it “social suicide” to share their experiences publicly. They are afraid their stories will be seen as devastating to the trans community and its narrative.

    Aleksander Sørlie, manager at the Patient Organisation for Gender Inclusion (PKI) suggested that “regretters” rarely get room to tell their stories in today's debate climate.

    According to Tone Maria Hansen and Mikael Scott Bjerkeli of the Harry Benjamin Resource Centre in Oslo, the research that suggests a low percentage of “regretters” doesn't take into account the explosive increase in recent years. According to them, a thorough individual approach should be in place to avoid people being misdiagnosed.

    “These are not trifles. We are talking about removing healthy organs and body parts in young people. Then we must be sure that it is right”, Tone Maria Hansen said.

    According to them, an increasing number of young people apply for gender change on the wrong terms.

    “We are afraid that there is a contagious effect on social media, where slightly nuanced images and hashtags fail to tell a true picture of what it means to switch gender,” Mikael Scott Bjerkeli said, citing “echo chambers” with no possibility for a critical conversation, and an overall polarised and aggressive debate.

    Contrary to previous research stressing the benefits of changing one's gender, a recent Finnish study pointed out that this is not necessarily the case for young patients aged 13 to 18.

    “The common belief that when the patient struggling with mental disorders get the right sex, they will feel good about themselves. However, the majority of those who start taking hormones before they turn 18 in Finland find no mental relief in treatment. A small group is also feeling worse about themselves, both physically and mentally,” Riittakerttu Kaltiala, a youth psychiatrist at Tampere University Hospital told NRK.

    Earlier, a Swedish survey indicated that 2.2 percent of patients had their gender correction process undone. The estimate is based on the number of people who applied to restore their original legal gender and doesn't cover all “regretters”.

    Related:

    'Mothers Have Wept': Will Norway's National Anthem Become Gender-Neutral?
    Sweden Mulls Discarding Binary Gender System
    Norway Considers Enforcing Gender Equal Islam With Quotas for Women
    'You Must Be Joking': Swedish Daily Mocked for Lamenting Museum Taxidermy Gender Disparity
    Tags:
    sex change, Finland, Sweden, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse