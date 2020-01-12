Miss Belgium 2020 Contestant Stumbles, Loses Bra on Stage During Pageant - Video

Even as she appeared to lose a part of her outfit, the beauty pageant contestant seemed calm and unfazed, walking on stage and smiling at the audience.

A peculiar incident has occurred at the recent Miss Belgium 2020 beauty contest which took place on 11 January at the Proximus Theater in De Panne.

A video recorded at the event shows Celine Van Ouytsel, a 23-year old participant who went on to win the contest and become the new Miss Belgium, walk on stage wearing a long dress.

Oups... une candidate chute et oublie quelque chose sur scène 😅 La grande soirée Miss Belgique 2020 continue

​However, as she descends down the steps installed on the stage, she momentarily stumbles and, even as she quickly recovers and resumes her walk, smiling to the audience all the way, an object that appears to be a bra slips out from her garments.

Celine, however, appeared unfazed and made no attempt to recover the bra which remained lying on the floor even as the next contestant walked onstage.