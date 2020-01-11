Register
16:16 GMT +312 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Roger Federer

    Tennis Star Roger Federer Speaks His Mind Over Greta Thunberg’s Swiss Bank Dig

    © Sputnik / Alexei Filippov
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    132
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107672/01/1076720146.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202001111078009501-tennis-star-roger-federer-speaks-his-mind-over-greta-thunbergs-swiss-bank-dig/

    The world’s No. 3 player was taken aim at by climate activists back in late 2018, as they whacked tennis balls in protest against his use of Credit Suisse’s services. However, he apparently waited for the last straw - a swipe from Ms Thunberg.

    Roger Federer ended up in teenage activist Greta Thunberg’s crosshairs over his sponsorship deal with the bank Credit Suisse, which has been found to have invested millions in fossil fuel, but promptly responded to the relentless environmentalist’s telling off.

    Thunberg waded into the rift, by retweeting a post from 350.org, which said that Credit Suisse had provided US $57 billion to companies looking for new fossil fuel deposits, and asked Federer to “wake up now”, prompting arrays of diverse comments online:

    The proud owner of 20 Grand Slam titles retorted that he would hold talks with his sponsors at the Swiss bank, which he has had long-term business links with. In particular, he stressed that he is open to “innovative solutions” to climate change and debating “important issues” with Credit Suisse.

    “I take the impacts and threat of climate change very seriously, particularly as my family and I arrive in Australia amid devastation from the bush fire”, Federer said in a statement, further expressing respect for the youth climate movement:

    “I am grateful to young climate activists for pushing us all to examine our behaviours and act on innovative solutions”, Federer, ranked world No. 3 in men's singles tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals, said.

    Shortly before the comments, a dozen climate activists went on trial for crashing a Credit Suisse office in Lausanne, Switzerland and playing tennis there, thereby protesting against the bank’s support for fossil fuel extraction.

    The activists were hitting tennis balls, alluding to Federer, and urged him to break his links with the financial institution, with the stunt meant to “stop people acting like nothing is happening”. “Credit Suisse is destroying the planet. Roger, do you support them?” their banners read.

    In response, Credit Suisse said in a statement that it “is seeking to align its loan portfolios with the objectives of the Paris Agreement and has recently announced in the context of its global climate strategy that it will no longer invest in new coal-fired power plants”. Nevertheless, it added that regardless of its respect for freedom of expression, it cannot put up with illegal attacks on its offices.

    Related:

    Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz Reveals His Thoughts on Greta Thunberg
    Federal Jury Reaches a Verdict in Criminal Trial of Trump Adviser Roger Stone - Report
    Watch Diego Maradona Makes Roger Federer Cry
    Tags:
    environment, climate, activist, Roger Federer, Greta Thunberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, 5 January 2020 - Scarlett Johansson.
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 January
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse