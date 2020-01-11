The 35-year-old, who wished to remain anonymous, was hit by a motorist travelling on the wrong side of the road at a speed of more than 110 km/h. The driver of the vehicle was jailed for 16 months and given a three year driving ban.

A motorcyclist has miraculously survived a head-on collision that sent him flying into the air. The incident occurred on 28 April 2019 on a road near Sheffield, South Yorkshire, but the police have only now released footage of the incident. The video shows a car driving fast down a country road and the driver attempting to make a left turn. Moments later his vehicle veers onto the wrong side of the road and his car crashes into a motorcycle sending the biker 4 metres into air.

The Suzuki K7 sports bike was completely destroyed on impact, but the motorcyclist from Barnsley, who wished to remain anonymous, miraculously survived the crash. He suffered a broken back, broken sternum, and wrist. The motorcyclist credited the protective gear he was wearing for his survival as he managed to activate a full-leather air bag suit upon collision.

​Commenting on the police decision to release footage of the incident, police constable Phil Carson said: “We often see motorcycle riders wearing shorts and trainers, and they think it's OK because they have a helmet on - it's not. You might be travelling in a safe manner, but that doesn't mean everyone else is. Thankfully, the motorcyclist was wearing a full-leather air bag suit which activated and inflated as he was propelled off his bike. Without it, in a collision at this speed, he would most likely have died".

PC Carson noted that the driver of the car, Florian Pratt from Nottingham, who was jailed for 16 months, had no driving points or convictions, but in that situation demonstrated an exceptional lack of judgement.