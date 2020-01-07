Happy Plastic Not Fantastic: Model Laments Her 'Human Barbie' Fame

Having mentioned several modelling gigs in China that she participated in, the model admitted that she likes the kind of attention she got in the region.

It appears that Valeria Lukyanova, a 34-year old model from Ukraine whose looks got her compared to a Barbie doll on more than one occasion, is no longer happy with her reputation, the Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, Lukyanova – who, unlike some of the other "living Barbies" out there, claims that the only surgery she underwent to obtain such an appearance was breast implants – now does not want to "be treated like a human doll".

"It is both hilarious and sad at the same time that people know me all over the world as Barbie", she complained. "This is how I get treated everywhere, as if I am actually like that. People really think this is who I am".

Lukyanova also mentioned how she took part in several modelling shots in China, noting how she enjoys the attention she receives in the region.

"They give me so much attention, exactly how I like it! My contract is expiring soon and I am not sure if I will extend it or not", she said, adding that she is "open for new creative offers and new contracts in China".

Having been making headlines since 2012, Valeria Lukyanova touts herself not just as a model but also as a writer, a poet, a singer, a DJ, a lecturer and even a spiritual guru versed in the art of astral travels.



She also insists that her photos are not doctored, and that aside from her breast job, her body is a product of dieting and exercising rather than the result of a surgeon’s work.