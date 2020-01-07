Ex-Adult Film Actress Says Porn Becoming Like 'This McDonald's Thing' Made Her Quit

The ex-performer recalled how filmmakers used to treat porn actresses well during the 1990s, and how things changed with the ascent of the internet about a decade later.

American porn star Lisa Ann who made headlines in 2008 by starring in "Who’s Nailin’ Paylin?", an X-rated parody movie satirising the US Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin, has come clean about what exactly prompted her recent career change.

During an interview with LADbible, Lisa explained that things were quite different in her former line of work back in the 1990s when not many girls wanted to "do this for a living" which led to filmmakers treating well "the ones who did so".

"It was like being on a regular movie set, they would call you the day before to ask you what you wanted to eat and they made sure you only worked with guys you wanted to work with", she reminisced. "We always met the guy beforehand. You would usually go for coffee or lunch and see if there was any chemistry, and if you didn't then the studio would get someone else. It was like going on a first date and working out whether you wanted to have sex with this person; it was very exciting."

However, things took a turn for the worse in the 2000s when "the explosion of internet and infinite free content" led to female performers resorting to performing more and more extreme acts.

"In the early 2000s, it became aggressive. Where studios were shooting 30-50 scenes a week and it became like this McDonald's thing, a fast-food chain. Companies are doing things that weren't legal when we were only distributing by VHS; it wasn't legal in many states to have a girl choked or hit", Lisa mused. "The internet is just the wild wild west and now companies are saying 'we never got to beat up a girl before, why don't we do that? Somebody will watch that'. It's all about the shock value. And that shock value has changed the dynamic of the industry".

She also noted that she might’ve actually quit the industry back then, but starring in "Who’s Nailin’ Paylin?" allowed her to stay in business for a while longer, making her feel "like stepping back into the 90s again because it was campier, it was happier, it was fun again".

"(Before Who's Nailin' Paylin?) There were a lot of companies I didn't want to work for and it got to the point that there wasn't much work for me. I don't want to do anything violent, I didn't want to be choked, smacked or spat on, and when a company would call me for a gig I would look at the stuff they were producing and reach out to them and say 'hey, I don't do this and that' and they would tell me that I wasn't a good fit", Lisa said.