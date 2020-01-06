Russia's Patriarch Leads Christmas Mass in Moscow - Video

According to the Orthodox tradition, celebrations commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ begin on the morning of 6 January.

Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill has wished all the Orthodox Christians a happy upcoming Orthodox Christmas, calling on them to overcome discord and heal divisions.

The patriarch also urged all the believers to recall that the God "rose from the dead for each one of us" and founded "the One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church."

All the Orthodox Christians should make their souls "a dwelling-place for God", admit God into their lives and respond to his love, Patriarch Kirill added.

"Christ comes for each one of us, he desires salvation for all without exception — the sinners and the evildoers, the indifferent and the neglectful, the cowardly and the angry, even his murderers!" the patriarch said.

