South Korea's 'Parasite' Wins Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture in Foreign Language

"Parasite (South Korea) - Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language," the Golden Globe Awards wrote on Twitter.
Parasite (South Korea) - Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language. Photo by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski). #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rRSi89ZJBH— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
The movie beat the French movie, "Les Miserables" by Ladj Ly, "The Farewell" by Chinese-US director Lulu Wang, "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" by French director Celine Sciamma and "Pain and Glory" by Spain's Pedro Almodovar.
"Parasite" was also nominated for the best screenplay and best director.
“I think we use only just one language, the cinema.” Bong Joon Ho accepts the award for best foreign-language film for #Parasite https://t.co/b81GHqk4Qo #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/03fQn3RhdR— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2020
"Once you overcome the 1-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films." - 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-Ho#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/aqeZsgKqQf— Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 6, 2020
“Although I’m here at the Golden Globes, BTS has 1000x the amount of power & influence that I have. I think Korea produces a lot of great artists cause we’re very emotionally dynamic people” - Bong Joon Ho, director of Parasite, Golden Globes’s Best Motion Picture (Foreign Lang.) https://t.co/5wIlpAu2aO— Tri (@THEEEhottie) January 6, 2020
