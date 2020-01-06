‘2020 Starts Pretty Well’: Footage Shows Air Canada Plane Losing One of Its Wheels During Take-Off

A tweeted video revealed a wheel from a plane belonging to Air Canada Express detaching and falling off during takeoff from the Montréal–Trudeau International Airport. Flames were seen coming out a wheel on the left side of the plane during the departure, before it fell off and away from the landing gear superstructure.
The incident was recorded by a passenger aboard the flight. The passenger tweeted the footage with the caption: “Well, now I'm on an airplane that just lost a wheel... 2020 starts pretty well.”
The plane reportedly quickly turned back and landed safely in Montreal with no injuries reported.
❗️ Perte de roue au décollage pour Air Canada— Aero Gazette ✈️ (@AeroGazette) January 5, 2020
🔸Vol #QK8684 entre Montréal et Bagotville (Québec) opéré par #JazzAir en #Dash8
🔸Après 1h35 de vol (pour brûler du 🛢️) les pilotes ont réalisé un atterrissage très doux à #MontrealTrudeau
Good job 👍#safetyfirst
📹@caf_tom pic.twitter.com/xgBzaGOZ73
Bon bah là j’suis actuellement dans un avion qui vient de perdre une roue...— Tom (@caf_tom) January 3, 2020
2020 commence plutôt bien 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eZhbOJqIQr
