Register
01:26 GMT +304 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Toilet

    Drive-by Pooping: US Teacher Admits to Defecating on Public Park Building

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    374
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107651/53/1076515338.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202001041077934917-drive-by-pooping-us-teacher-admits-to-defecating-on-public-park-building/

    Jeffrey Churchwell, a 60-year-old English teacher in Wisconsin headed for retirement in the coming weeks, has been ordered to pay thousands in fines after authorities discovered he’d been defecating on and around a public park building for more than two years, an open records request recently revealed.

    Details of Churchwell’s misdeeds were revealed by local paper Janesville Gazette after the outlet was able to obtain police reports from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office. The findings indicated that local police weren’t aware of the matter until October 8, when a complaint was filed, describing an unidentified individual who defecated on a park building and left used toilet paper behind.

    The building in question was located at the Natureland Park in Walworth County’s town of Whitewater.

    The initial report, which includes remarks from a Brent Brooks of the Walworth County Highway Shop, states that the unwelcome surprises were being left on the grounds up to five days a week, with multiple incidents throughout the day. Brooks was also able to provide authorities with trail camera photos that showed the act being carried out and included a partial license plate number pulled from a gray Chevy Malibu.

    Churchwell, who has been working in Wisconsin’s Milton School District since August 1990, was identified later that day after officials spotted the Chevy Malibu. The English teacher admitted to his wrongdoings moments after police approached him, informing them that he had done a “No. 2” by a park building without a bathroom, and that he had sometimes even done the deed while on his way to work at Milton High School.

    Although the veteran teacher went on to state that he’d been committing the offense because it was convenient, he did acknowledge to police that he was “being an idiot,” stressing that his actions were sheer “stupidity.”

    Churchwell wrote an email the next day to the deputy who approached him, expressing his regret and shame over his behavior.

    “I’m so disappointed in myself,” the teacher wrote in the October 9 letter viewed by the Janesville Gazette. “I have the great opportunity to teach ‘Political Rhetoric.’ … In this class, I stress the importance of involved citizenship. And then there I am being a lousy citizen of Walworth County. My hypocrisy now sickens me.”

    “As well, after REALLY thinking about why I did what I did, I came to the conclusion that I allowed my thrill-seeking, self-indulgent pride and ego both get the best of me. For that, I am truly ashamed. If the thousand students who - for some reason - respect me and my efforts here … were to discover this flaw?? Well, it wouldn’t be good,” the correspondence continues.

    As a result of the October 8 discovery, Churchwell was cited for disorderly conduct and ordered to pay a $365 fine in addition to $5,705 in restitution to the county’s Public Works Department, as it was tasked with cleaning up after Churchwell’s shenanigans.

    According to the Gazette, Churchwell’s retirement was cleared with the school board in mid-December; however, it’s unclear if the move was caused by the teacher’s questionable bathroom choices.

    Related:

    Coup D’état in Wisconsin Aims for Massive Voter Suppression
    Wisconsin Family Discover Live Frog in Salad, Store Touts Pesticide-Free Products
    Police Charge Two Wisconsin Brothers with Organizing Counterfeit THC Vaping Cartridge Ring
    Video: Hillary Clinton Falsely Claims Wisconsin Voter Purge Deprived Her of Presidency
    Wisconsin Man Receives Third DWI After Drunk Driving With Live Chicken On His Shoulder
    Tags:
    Teacher, citation, human feces, feces, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, park
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse