BIGBANG to Be First K-Pop Boy Band to Perform on Coachella-2020

This will be the first performance by the legendary group since 2017.

On 3 January, VIP's (the fan base group for the band) received a sweet present for the New Year: legendary boy band K-Pop is confirmed to perform at the iconic Coachella music festival as part of the 2020 lineup.

​Fans are thrilled that their favs are back:

This is will be the first group performance since 2017, reuniting the group after members completed their military service. However, this will be also the first show without the youngest member Seungri, who is still under the investigation in the 'Burning Sun' scandal.

In 2019, another YG Entertainment top girl band, Blackpink, joined the lineup at Coachella and is the first K-Pop all-female band to do so.