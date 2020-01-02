Hillary Clinton Appointed as Chancellor of Queen's University in Northern Ireland

Queen's University in Northern Ireland said on Thursday that Hillary Clinton has been appointed chancellor of the university, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the Belfast university's 173-year history. Clinton was appointed to a five-year term at the largely ceremonial post.
"It is a great privilege to become the chancellor of Queen's University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years. The university is making waves internationally for its research and impact, and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence", Clinton said.
Chairman of the university's governing senate Stephen Prenter said that Clinton "has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland'' and "will be an incredible advocate for Queen's and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community".
