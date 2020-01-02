Indian PM, Prez Greet Nation on 10th Sikh Guru’s 353rd Birth Anniversary as Devotees Throng Shrines

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Sikh community across India is commemorating the 353rd birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru - Guru Gobind Singh - on Thursday. He is remembered for establishing a community of Sikh warriors called Khalsa Panth to fight against oppression from the regime.

As people in India celebrate the birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other political leaders also congratulated the Sikh community and people at large on this auspicious occasion, recalling the teachings of the warrior guru.

The country’s top leaders joined other devotees on social media to greet the nation.

We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv.



ਦਸਮ ਪਿਤਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਮੌਕੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਸੀਸ ਝੁਕਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਾਂ। pic.twitter.com/VfPmN9G7po — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2020

Homage to Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. He devoted his life to serving the people and upholding the values of truth, justice and compassion. The life and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji continue to inspire us. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 2, 2020

Greetings to fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti today.



Throughout his life, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji

stood up against injustice. His teachings transcend time and will remain relevant for all times.#GuruGobindSingh pic.twitter.com/6UYR5oylAY — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 2, 2020

Greetings and best wishes to everyone specially our Sikh Brothers and Sisters on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.



Guru Gobind Singh ji's teachings continue to inspire us even today. #GuruGobindSingh pic.twitter.com/eSOEXiqFkV — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) January 2, 2020

सिखों के दसवें गुरु व खालसा पंथ के संस्थापक जिन्होंने अन्याय व अधर्म के विरुद्ध लड़ते-लड़ते अपना सर्वस्व अर्पण कर दिया ऐसे सरबंसदानी गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी के प्रकाश पर्व पर उनके चरणों में कोटि-कोटि नमन। pic.twitter.com/9hqlt1tHVO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 2, 2020

Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji. Let's rededicate ourselves to the ideals propounded by the 10th Sikh Guru to disseminate the message of universal brotherhood, love, peace and harmony to carve out an egalitarian society. pic.twitter.com/RYRkeLjGpm — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 2, 2020

​Guru Gobind Singh, the last spiritual master, became a warrior Sikh leader at the age of nine after the demise of the ninth Sikh guru and his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Born in Patna city in India’s Bihar state, Guru Gobind Singh is remembered for waging war against the tyrant rule of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Some of the Twitterati chose to share pictures of gurdwaras (Sikh shrines) related to the 10th guru, while others greeted community members.

Thread on some of the important historical places related to Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji :-



1. Takht Shri Harmandir Ji, Patna Sahib (Patna, Bihar) - Birthplace of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.



Tahi Parkash Hamara Bhayo, Patna Sheher Bikhe Bhav Layo..#GuruGobindSinghJayanti pic.twitter.com/Y03HALauBZ — ਬਲਕੀਰਤ ਸਿੰਘ (BALKIRAT SINGH) (@BALKIRATSINGH2) January 2, 2020

2. Gurdwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib (Uttarakhand) - Here Guru sahib meditated in his previous birth.



Ab Main Apni Katha Bakhano,

Tapp Saadhat Eh Bidh Mohe Aano,

Hemkunt Parbat Hai Jaha,

Sapt Sring Sobhat Hai Taha....#GuruGobindSinghJayanti pic.twitter.com/O3leeqcYfk — ਬਲਕੀਰਤ ਸਿੰਘ (BALKIRAT SINGH) (@BALKIRATSINGH2) January 2, 2020

Pilgrims thronged important Sikh shrines such as the Golden Temple in Amritsar city in India’s Punjab state to mark the occasion.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offers prayers at Patna Sahib Gurudwara, on birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. pic.twitter.com/WScfW2mYJW — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020

​In Pakistan, which houses many important Sikh shrines, Kartarpur Gurdwara has been closed to non-Sikhs for three days.

India’s new daily Punjab Kesari quoted Evacuee Trust Property Board spokesperson Aamir Hashmi as saying that the Pakistani government has decided to close Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara for three days, from 3 to 5 January for non-Sikhs.

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor connecting Indian and Pakistani pilgrims through a special route was inaugurated on 9 November to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.