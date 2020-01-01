Register
18:34 GMT +301 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Mars

    Which Past Predictions About Life in 2020 Came True?

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107316/47/1073164761.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202001011077916987-which-past-predictions-about-life-in-2020-came-true/

    Several decades back, various futurists, academics, economists, and technologists expressed their visions for what the future might look like in 2020. Now is the right time to decide whether their forecasts came true.

    Space Tourism and Humans on Mars

    The prediction that humans would be casually travelling through space by 2020 was long held by various enthusiasts, including SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and founder of the company Space Adventures Eric Anderson, who both painted an optimistic picture ten years ago that commercial spaceflights would soon become a reality.

    “I'm going to go out on a limb and say that by 2020 there will be serious plans to go to Mars with people”, Musk said, as quoted by the website Space.com.

    However, not only did their rosy predictions not come true, but a 1997 report by futurists Peter Schwartz and Peter Leyden, which suggested that humans would have already set their feet on Mars by that year, turned out to be just wishful thinking.

    “It's an extraordinary event by any measure, coming a half century after people first set foot on the Moon. The four astronauts touch down and beam their images back to the 11 billion people sharing in the moment”, the futurists wrote back then.

    So far, only four NASA rovers have successfully operated on the red planet, while the world population has not even reached eight billion.

    Robot Revolution

    In 2005, the head of BT’s futurology unit, Ian Pearson, told UK newspaper The Guardian that consciousness was “just another sense” and was something that scientists were trying “to design in a computer”.

    “It's my conclusion that it is possible to make a conscious computer with superhuman levels of intelligence before 2020”, the futurologist asserted back then.

    “It would definitely have emotions - that's one of the primary reasons for doing it”, Pearson continued. “If I'm on an aeroplane I want the computer to be more terrified of crashing than I am so it does everything to stay in the air until it's supposed to be on the ground”.

    Despite the much feared rise of AI-powered robots, planes have so far not emerged to become more emotional than us, but the robot industry has still been on the rise. One pioneer in the field of robotics, Boston Dynamics, has particularly sparked some controversy by creating various automatic models and software for industrial, military, and everyday use, prompting fears about an upcoming apocalypse. 

    Boston Dynamics 'Big Dog' battlefield robot
    Boston Dynamics
    Boston Dynamics 'Big Dog' battlefield robot

    The sex robot industry has also made a giant leap in the last few decades, with some life-size dolls now being able to respond to human touch due to the development of built-in sensors or even maintain a simple conversation. Experts predict that these features will only expand in the next few years – something that was not entirely envisioned before.

    Average Life Expectancy Would Be 100

    In his 1999 futuristic book “The Age of Spiritual Machines”, inventor Rau Kurzweil predicted that the human life expectancy would rise to “over one hundred” by 2019 and would potentially reach 120 by 2029. However, according to various estimates, the average life expectancy globally is still only slightly more than 70 years.

    However, Kurzweil did make some realistic predictions about the new decade – particularly in relation to “computerized health monitors” built into different pieces of jewellery, clothes, and watches that have the power to monitor our health condition, something which distinctly resembles the technology in smart watches, for example.

    More Realistic Predictions

    It looks like some predictions about 2020 were still quite on point. For example, in 1984, Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs envisioned the invention of Siri-like AI software. In an interview with Newsweek's Access Magazine, Jobs said that “the next stage” would see the emergence of “computers as ‘agents’”, potentially predicting our needs and wants.

    “In other words, it will be as if there's a little person inside that box who starts to anticipate what you want. Rather than help you, it will start to guide you through large amounts of information. It will almost be like you have a little friend inside that box”, the father of the IPhone said at the time, as quoted by 9News.

    From an economic point of view, many envisioned that China would rise to the top of the world’s leading economies by the start of the second decade of the 21st century. 

    Toyota's humanoid robot T-HR3 makes a cocktail as it is remotely controlled by an operator at its demonstration at the International Robot Exhibition 2019 in Tokyo, Japan December 18, 2019.
    © REUTERS / KIM KYUNG-HOON
    Bright Future or Terminator-Esque Dystopia Ahead? Robots and Software That Wow and Spook People
    “By 2020, the Chinese economy has grown to be the largest in the world. Though the US economy is more technologically sophisticated, and its population more affluent, China and the United States are basically on a par”, Peter Schwartz and Peter Leyden wrote in a 1997 article titled “The Long Boom”.

    While China remains the world’s second largest economy by nominal GDP, still significantly lagging behind the US, some observers consider it to be the biggest economy in the world, if its size is measured by GDP calculated in purchasing power parity terms.

    Tags:
    sex robots, Apple, Steve Jobs, China, NASA, 2020, robots, futurism, Elon Musk, Mars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    World Rings in 2020 With Fireworks and Presents
    World Rings in 2020 With Fireworks and Presents
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse