Pope Francis Reveals Why He Slapped Overzealous Admirer

When the Pontiff was making his way to visit the Nativity Scene in Saint Peter's Square, in Vatican City a woman suddenly grabbed the pope's arm and pulled him to her side in a seemingly aggressive way prompting a swift pair of slaps.

The head of the Catholic Church has stated that he "lost patience" when an "overzealous" woman grabbed his hand on Saint Peter's Square.

"We lose patience many times. It happens to me too. I apologise for the bad example given yesterday", Pope Francis said before performing Mass at the Vatican.

The statement comes after an incident that visibly disturbed the Pontiff's divine tranquillity when he was greeting people following the "Te Deum" prayer.

© REUTERS / VATICAN MEDIA A woman grabs Pope Francis' hand and yanks him towards her

The exuberant woman grabbed the Pope's hand and appeared none too eager to let go of the Pope. The Pontiff then quickly pulled himself free and continued on his way.