Millennia-Old Tombs, Golden Artefacts Uncovered Near Legendary Ancient Greek Palace

The tombs have apparently managed to avoid being looted by grave robbers because they were filled with earth after their roofs collapsed during antiquity.

A team of archaeologists operating at the site of what once was the ancient city of Pylos in southern Greece has unearthed a pair of monumental royal tombs approximately 3,500 years old.

According to a statement released by the Greek culture ministry, grave robbers were apparently unable to gain access to the tombs due to the fact that the domed-shaped roofs of both structures had collapsed during antiquity, filling the chambers with earth and thus preserving a number of artefacts for the scholars of today.

The objects discovered at the burial sites included a golden seal ring and the golden amulet of an ancient Egyptian goddess, which highlight trade and cultural links that existed during the Bronze Age.

Both tombs are located near the ruins of the palace mentioned in Homer’s epic poem “The Odyssey” as the seat of the wise King Nestor.

The ministry also said that this discovery helps shed light on the early phases of the Mycenaean civilisation.