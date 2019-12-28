Delhi's Deep Freeze: Indian Capital Dealing With Bone-Chilling Temps, Netizens Vent on Twitter

New Delhi (Sputnik): Coloured in the festive glitter of Christmas, the zest of ringing in 2020 is what is keeping India’s capital New Delhi going during a blast of extreme cold weather in the region.

On Saturday, the foggy national capital recorded its coldest day of this winter season as the temperature dropped to a bone-chilling 2.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is forecasted to be 13 degrees Celsius.

While some people layered their insulators and covered their ears as they left for work quivering in the cold, gloomy morning, luckier ones woke up warm in their blankets and took to social media to share their experience of the early day.

Pictures, videos, and memes about the freezing temperatures in Delhi have taken over Twitter in India today. So much so that, #DelhiWeather is trending on the microblogging platform.

Delhi woke up to a bone-chilling weekend as the minimum temperature that the city recorded at 6 am on Saturday stood at 2.4 degrees Celsius. #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/pEe3wFyRPw — viplove kumar (@viploveku) December 28, 2019

Decision making moments about taking a shower or not. 😁🚿🛀#DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/0vWnOK2cNQ — Abhishek (@abhishaek) December 28, 2019

I love it, enjoying cool morning of this season with hot cup of tea #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/KwaoSq3vp0 — Ashish Mantri (@ashishkrmantri) December 28, 2019

​Netizens also urged fellow citizens to help those in need during such adverse weather conditions.

#DelhiWeather Intense cold grips Delhi temperature dips to 2.4 degree.If you have extra cardigans & blankets please donate to the needy & save life. pic.twitter.com/bK9656scIE — ☔🌈jaggirmRanbir🌈☔ (@jaggirm) December 28, 2019

#DelhiWeather thinking abt homeless ppl 😔 — Ushna Krishnakumar (@Ushna90982494) December 28, 2019

Dear all, in this frosty weather please forward your warm hands to help them who needs it the most. #DelhiWeather #DelhiWinters — Manideep Choudhury (@manideep_c) December 28, 2019

Due to the dense fog and cold breeze, visibility is highly affected in the northern regions of India, including in New Delhi.

So far, over 20 trains have been delayed and four flights have been diverted from Indira Gandhi Airport because of hampered visibility.

According to India’s Meteorological Department, the national capital region is expected to survive its second-coldest December since 1901.