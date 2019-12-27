Bare Bravery: New Zealand Farmers Strip for Nude Calendar to ‘Lighten the Mood’ After Youth Suicides

The money raised via the sales of this new raunchy calendar is expected to go directly to the Rural Support Trust, a New Zealand national support service that helped the people from Reporoa deal with a recent suicide crisis.

A group of young farmers from a rural community in New Zealand called Reporoa posed naked for a new nude calendar that was released in the wake of a number of youth suicides that rattled the region, the New Zealand Herald reports.

According to the newspaper, Reporoa Young Farmers events coordinator Laura Pulman has explained that their committee decided that making such calendar would be a good way to "lighten the mood" about something "so heavy", with the concept of this endeavour being "getting naked to show bravery".

The proceedings from the calendar’s sales are expected to go directly to the Rural Support Trust, a New Zealand national support service that helped the people of Reporoa during the aforementioned crisis.

Earlier this year, Australian firefighter and students of the University of Sydney went on to make their own naked calendars, with the money raised by each of these stunts also going toward charitable causes.