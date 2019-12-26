Good German Samaritan Returns Bag Holding Nearly $18,000 to Rightful Owner

A 51-year-old good Samaritan in Germany, who found a backpack under a tree filled with gifts and $17,700 in cash, helped police find the bag’s rightful owner.

According to police, the unidentified Samaritan found the backpack in the German city of Krefeld on Christmas Eve. The person notified police of the bag’s contents, and police then helped track down the bag’s 63-year-old owner, who was eventually reunited with his belongings.

In a December 25 Facebook post, Krefeld Police said of the incident, “They really exist, the good deeds for Christmas.”

According to a Krefeld Police spokesperson, it was “unusual” that the backpack’s owner was carrying that much cash on him, but the owner said he “felt safer” carrying his money with him.

German law states that anyone who returns a found object should receive a finder’s fee equivalent to between 3% and 5% of the value of the items found, BBC reports.

The man who found the bag allegedly refused a finder’s fee, according to AFP, stating that such a reward was unnecessary “because it was Christmas.”