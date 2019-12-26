Hostel in Budapest Refutes Reports About Russian Pianist's Death in Its Room

Young Russian Pianist Elina Valieva reportedly died in a hostel in Budapest on 22 December, the Russian Embassy in Hungary reported earlier this week.

The hostel Otto Studios in Budapest has denied reports that Russian pianist Elina Valieva died in one of its lodgings.

"We are shocked and saddened by the news", the hostel said in a letter, adding that the pianist "stayed in a different hostel in the same apartment building".

According to the hostel, it has "the highest quality and safety" in its rooms.

The source in the Russian Embassy said earlier this week that the hostel is located in a very old house.

The young pianist and her fellow traveller reportedly went to bed on 21 December unaware of a gas leak in the building. The pianist died of a gas poisoning, and her partner was taken to hospital in serious condition, according to the source in the embassy.

Elina Valieva, 27, graduated from the College of Music in the Russian city of Ufa and worked as a teacher at a music school in Moscow.