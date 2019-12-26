Register
16:23 GMT +326 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Aliens

    Where Exactly and How Should We Hunt for Extra-Terrestrials?

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Frankula Flickr / Alien Encounters 2
    Society
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/106393/19/1063931933.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/201912261077870501-where-exactly-and-how-should-we-hunt-for-extra-terrestrials/

    As the world is becoming increasingly less sceptical about supposed ET life (not only due to conspiracy theorists’ efforts), it’s high time to agree on where and how to search for aliens– by passively registering strange radio signals or doubling down on space probes.

    Astronomer Seth Shostak firmly believes that while the universe “is teeming with life”, just a minute contact with a thriving alien civilisation, be it dead or living microbes or something grander, could be a game-changer, he told The Daily Beast, with the edition noting that his position is increasingly uncontroversial and getting less and less divisive.

    “Why should we be the only ones?” Martin Dominik, an astronomer at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, asked The Daily Beast, implying a rise in the number of academics that are certain there is life beyond Earth, note even counting the sightings of supposed UFOs by US Navy pilots.

    While scepticism around ET life has been gradually dissipating, science has to decide where exactly and how it is to look for alien organisms.

    There are currently two separate efforts for finding non-Earth life – one is largely passive, involving the efforts of the SETI Institute among others – that is preoccupied with searching for extra-terrestrial intelligence; the other one involves ongoing attempts to scan far-away bodies with super-advanced telescopes and send out probes to distant planets and moons.

    According to NASA, however, there is one big problem with bids to detect faraway life, as the equipment targets planets (potentially hosting civilisations), whereas planets orbit stars known to emit masses of radiation that distort signals, allowing them to be perceived as static noise.

    “If we transmitted with all of our power possible, you’d never hear it because the sun would overwhelm it [with] the radio signals that it makes”, Terry Virts, a former NASA astronaut, explained on the science podcast Oh No Ross and Carrie.

    Active efforts seem to be more promising, as NASA is zeroing in on its Mars missions, planning to land astronauts on the Red Planet sometime in the 2030s. Along with landing robots and eventually people on Mars, the space agency plans to send a probe to Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, in 2025.

    The $4 billion Europa Clipper is packed with instruments that can detect and look into the plumes of water vapour that were detected occasionally jetting from Europa’s surface, and which could in theory support microbial life. The same probe may be targeted at a moon of Saturn, Enceladus, which, like Europa, appears to have a lot of water on its surface.

    However, there is an even better place for the ET search, and this is Venus’ lower atmosphere, Dirk Schulze-Makuch, an astrobiologist at Technical University Berlin, told The Daily Beast. Seemingly a highly unlikely place to house life, being the second planet from the Sun and remarkable for its unrivalled heat and toxic carbon-dioxide atmosphere in addition to sulfuric-acid clouds, Venus could have exploited its adaptive powers and preserved life:

    “Having originated in a hot proto-ocean or been brought in by meteorites from Earth (or Mars), early life on Venus could have adapted to a dry, acidic atmospheric niche as the warming planet lost its oceans”, Schulze-Makuch wrote in a 2004 paper he co-penned with, among others, David Grinspoon from the Arizona-based Planetary Science Institute. 

    So, while searching for radio signals and bracing for extensive cosmic missions, why not include Venus on the list of destinations to detect extra-terrestrials? Even more so, as the Mars missions were once totally ruled out: when evidence of microbes on Mars was brought up way back in 1976, NASA insisted the data was faulty.

    Related:

    Who Farted? Stinky & Toxic Gas May Help Track Down Alien Life, Scientists Reportedly Say
    One of MMA’s Greatest Fighters Is Afraid of… Being Kidnapped By Aliens
    Theologian Examines if Discovery of Alien Life Could 'Kill' Religion
    Tags:
    world, extra-terrestrials, Aliens
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach Delivering Babies
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach to Deliver Babies
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse