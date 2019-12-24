Register
15:32 GMT +324 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jordan Peterson

    ‘The Rise of Jordan Peterson’ Director Opens Up About Backlash She Experienced During Shooting

    © Photo : Instagram / Jordan Peterson
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107705/24/1077052494.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/201912241077764536-the-rise-of-jordan-peterson-director-opens-up-about-backlash-she-experienced-during-shooting/

    A recently released documentary about the personal life and social ideas of Canadian psychology professor Jordan Peterson has received a strong and negative reaction from representatives of the left-wing political spectrum, with many cinemas even refusing to screen the film.

    Writer, producer and director of widely discussed documentary “The Rise of Jordan Peterson” Patricia Marcoccia has given a lengthy interview to Merion West, where she detailed her long-lasting acquaintance with the well-known Canadian psychology guru and her film’s main character Jordan Peterson, as well as discussed the backlash she faced during the documentary’s production - even from her closest friends.

    “I would say the social aspects of making the film were really difficult for me because a lot of my network, friends and social circle is progressive, and, obviously, progressives are not a fan of his—in some ways because of the news they see about him”, the filmmaker revealed, while noting that Peterson himself does not always “cut much slack to the social justice Left”.

    Marcoccia, who has been working on the movie alongside her husband Maziar Ghaderi, said that it was particularly challenging to talk about her work during various networking events due to the “automatic judgement” that she would receive from her colleagues.

    “I was pretty uncomfortable to talk about it, ‘Oh, I’m working on the Jordan Peterson film’ because there was this sort of automatic judgment of: ‘Oh, you’re giving a platform to him; this is something unethical that you’re doing’,” the documentarist noted.

    “So it has been challenging, but it was never enough of a reason for me to not pursue the film”, she concluded.

    Marcoccia had met Peterson long before his rise to fame in 2016 with his YouTube series criticising Canadian extreme political correctness. The movie director said that she was fascinated by the professor’s philosophical ideas expressed in his book, Maps of Meaning, during her studies at McMaster University back in 2003. She also said that while her friend was taking one of Peterson’s classes at the University of Toronto, she would occasionally attend.

    “So I found this all very fascinating at the time, and I also was interested in the way [Peterson] studied ethical and moral questions—and the nature of evil and topics like that”, said the movie’s director. She also pointed out that her religious upbringing in the Roman Catholic tradition played a particular role in her passion for Peterson’s work.

    Marcoccia, however, revealed that her leftist political stance made her initially biased towards some of the things Peterson was articulating. During the movie’s shooting, she would even discuss some of the philosopher’s ideas with his ideological opponents to offer “a more accurate picture through the film”.

    “So I think that [being more left of centre politically] put me in a position where I often felt conflicted by some of the things he was saying, so I went and I met with the people who disagreed with him. I really listened to them. And so I empathised not only with him, but I also empathised with the others, and it was important for me to really care about what was at stake for people coming at this from different sides”.

    Jordan Peterson shot to international fame after releasing his YouTube series criticising Canada’s legislation making the use of gender-neutral pronouns mandatory in relation to people with non-binary identities. He has been a longtime critic of extreme political correctness and what he saw as an ongoing “crisis of masculinity” in contemporary society.

    It was earlier reported that the Marcoccia documentary detailing Peterson’s life and philosophical ideas had experienced severe backlash from proponents of political correctness, prompting cancellations of its screenings in cinemas across Canada and the US.

    Tags:
    Jordan Peterson, United States, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse